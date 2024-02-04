Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $88.25 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

