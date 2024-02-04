Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) PT Raised to $86.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.22. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

