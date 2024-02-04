Scotiabank Raises Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $35.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Nuvei Price Performance

NVEI opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.64.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -500.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $1,956,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $6,830,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 274,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 187,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 550,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

