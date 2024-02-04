Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.35.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $228.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen has a 1-year low of $123.77 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Seagen by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 138.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

