Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.91.

Several research firms have commented on SEE. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

SEE opened at $35.01 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 177.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

