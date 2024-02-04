Seaport Global Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) Trading Down 27.9%

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 27.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 7,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Seaport Global Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

About Seaport Global Acquisition

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

