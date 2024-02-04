Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Neutral

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWN. UBS Group increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.59.

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

