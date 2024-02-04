SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.55.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.82. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.89 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after buying an additional 155,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,790,000 after buying an additional 25,307 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,375,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,313,000 after buying an additional 716,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,344,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,189,000 after buying an additional 395,848 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

