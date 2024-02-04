Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.74%.
Seiko Epson Stock Down 1.9 %
SEKEY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. 12,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,394. Seiko Epson has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
About Seiko Epson
