Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,567 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 33.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 52.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.74. The stock had a trading volume of 873,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,903. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.58.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,514,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

