SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.56

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $9.28. SGS shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 33,123 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SGSOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGSOY
SGS Trading Down 1.1 %
About SGS
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SGS
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.