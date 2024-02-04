Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,932.56 ($37.28).

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,471.50 ($31.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £160.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.94, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,501.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,525.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.49. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 2,149.45 ($27.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,801 ($35.61).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,181.82%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

