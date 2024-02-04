Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Trading Down 0.6%

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.60. 286,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 745,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Shengfeng Development Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29.

Get Shengfeng Development alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shengfeng Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shengfeng Development stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Shengfeng Development at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shengfeng Development Company Profile

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shengfeng Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shengfeng Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.