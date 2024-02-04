Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shore Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $383.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.97. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.29 million. Research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $41,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,584.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,558 shares of company stock worth $54,056 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

