Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Devolver Digital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 31 ($0.39) price objective for the company.
Devolver Digital Stock Down 2.6 %
About Devolver Digital
Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.
