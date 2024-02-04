Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Devolver Digital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 31 ($0.39) price objective for the company.

Get Devolver Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital Stock Down 2.6 %

About Devolver Digital

Shares of LON DEVO opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Wednesday. Devolver Digital has a 52 week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 37.03 ($0.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.33.

(Get Free Report)

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.