Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Shares Down 1.6%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.45 and last traded at $27.61. Approximately 45,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 60,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

Sika Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

