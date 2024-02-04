Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, February 12th (NYSEARCA:CYA)

Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, February 12th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 12th.

Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF Stock Down 10.9 %

NYSEARCA:CYA opened at $0.07 on Friday. Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

About Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF

The Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (CYA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in US fixed income and income generating ETFs, while investing in derivatives to hedge tail risk. CYA was launched on Sep 13, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

