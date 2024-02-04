SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Issues Earnings Results

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. SkyWest had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SkyWest Stock Up 8.2 %

SkyWest stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SkyWest by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 5,120.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SkyWest by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

