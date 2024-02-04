Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $897.68

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 897.68 ($11.41) and traded as high as GBX 952 ($12.10). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 950 ($12.08), with a volume of 1,859,731 shares traded.

Smart Metering Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,636.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 897.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 742.53.

Smart Metering Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.32 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $7.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27,272.73%.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company owns, installs, and manages carbon reduction assets. It also engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

