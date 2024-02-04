Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.22

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and traded as low as $5.01. Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 228,144 shares changing hands.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

