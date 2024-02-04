SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.78.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.78. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 117,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 329,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

