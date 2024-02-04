Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.99

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and traded as high as $10.25. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 745 shares trading hands.

Solera National Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Solera National Bancorp alerts:

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.