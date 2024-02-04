Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) versus Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Financial Contrast

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Immunovant has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -73.07% -64.50% Solid Biosciences N/A -51.64% -41.32%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$210.96 million ($1.97) -17.73 Solid Biosciences $8.09 million 17.51 -$85.98 million ($4.52) -1.55

This table compares Immunovant and Solid Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Solid Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Immunovant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Immunovant and Solid Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 0 14 0 3.00 Solid Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Immunovant currently has a consensus target price of $45.07, suggesting a potential upside of 29.03%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Immunovant’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Immunovant is more favorable than Solid Biosciences.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Immunovant on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases. It also engages in developing platform technologies, including dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one vector, as well as novel capsids. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.