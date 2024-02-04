Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SFBC opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell bought 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,610.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 214,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,245,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James E. Sweeney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,518.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,610.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,245,660.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,508 shares of company stock valued at $165,556 and sold 3,500 shares valued at $126,180. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 320,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

