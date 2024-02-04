Sovereign Metals’ (SVML) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 42 ($0.53) price objective on the stock.
Sovereign Metals Price Performance
LON SVML opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,350.00 and a beta of 0.99. Sovereign Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 31 ($0.39).
Sovereign Metals Company Profile
