Sovereign Metals’ (SVML) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 42 ($0.53) price objective on the stock.

LON SVML opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,350.00 and a beta of 0.99. Sovereign Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 31 ($0.39).

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

