Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 99,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 26,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 119,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.18. 4,848,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $509.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $279.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.05.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

