Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 8,504 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 83,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 251,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Altria Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,858,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,558. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

