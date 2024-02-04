Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $53.74 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,348 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.4% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $496.71. 4,709,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241,063. The stock has a market cap of $384.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $498.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $475.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

