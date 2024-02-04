Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $6.20 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 25,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 7,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $510.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,804,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,278. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $471.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $528.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.51.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

