Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $7.26 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,151,840,406.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,172 shares of company stock valued at $111,182,026 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $460.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,630. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $425.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.82. The company has a market capitalization of $431.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $463.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

