Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,915,000 after purchasing an additional 828,022 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,094,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,031. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

