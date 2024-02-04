Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,959 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 107,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 10,778 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,604,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,999,000 after purchasing an additional 99,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.99. 11,366,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,548,374. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.82.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. BTIG Research cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

