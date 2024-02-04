Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,842. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

