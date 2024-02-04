Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 122,676 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 122,676 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fractal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,719,000 after acquiring an additional 647,885 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,352 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,507,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Energy Transfer by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 219,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its position in Energy Transfer by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 6,656,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,385,000 after purchasing an additional 320,915 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.3 %

ET stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.33. 13,506,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,191,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

