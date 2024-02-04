Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 23,453 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,453 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 85,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 323,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 53,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. 33,248,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,171,436. The company has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

