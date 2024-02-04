Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 9,622 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,011,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,237,000 after buying an additional 328,280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $232.15. The stock had a trading volume of 737,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,937. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.92 and a 200-day moving average of $218.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

