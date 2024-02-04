SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.64

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and traded as low as $47.63. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF shares last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 249,205 shares traded.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 390,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

