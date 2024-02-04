Spinnaker Trust Acquires 905 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.2% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $16,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,633. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

