Spinnaker Trust Has $11.43 Million Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for 0.9% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 141.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 213,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

URA traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,081. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

