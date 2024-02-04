Spinnaker Trust Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. 20,964,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,452,858. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

