Spinnaker Trust Has $4.16 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,983,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,701,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,341,473,000 after buying an additional 5,731,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO remained flat at $50.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20,533,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,175,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $203.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

