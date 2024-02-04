Spinnaker Trust Has $6.38 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,252,126,000 after buying an additional 138,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,276,884,000 after buying an additional 135,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after buying an additional 255,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,839 shares of company stock valued at $23,319,805. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $788.00. 509,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,721. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $783.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $714.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

