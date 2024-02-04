Spinnaker Trust Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4,676.4% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,265. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.