Spinnaker Trust Purchases 13,502 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 598,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $22,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSM. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 129.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $154,000.

NYSEARCA SPSM traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,438,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,196. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $43.02.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

