Spinnaker Trust Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,843 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,309,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,675,000 after purchasing an additional 137,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,778,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,492,000 after purchasing an additional 148,825 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,204,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,515,000 after purchasing an additional 56,632 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,540. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $99.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.58.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

