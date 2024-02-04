Spinnaker Trust Raises Stock Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned about 1.71% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 22,650.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRBN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.72. 61,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.03. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $41.67.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

