Spinnaker Trust Sells 1,541 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.08% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 72,702 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $96.07. The stock had a trading volume of 63,823,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,409,555. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.16. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.