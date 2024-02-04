Spinnaker Trust Sells 2,795 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

WELL traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $87.93. 3,900,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,459. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 183.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

