Spinnaker Trust Sells 724 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,163,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,676,000 after purchasing an additional 209,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Trading Down 16.5 %
CHTR stock traded down $63.13 on Friday, reaching $319.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,973,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,657. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.02 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications
In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
