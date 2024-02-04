Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 9,740 ($123.82) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPX. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £115 ($146.20) to £111 ($141.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a GBX 8,800 ($111.87) price target for the company.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 9,950 ($126.49) on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 7,900 ($100.43) and a 52 week high of £123.50 ($157.00). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,862.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,651.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43. The stock has a market cap of £7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,491.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, insider Nicholas John Anderson acquired 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,911 ($113.29) per share, with a total value of £99,981.42 ($127,105.80). In other news, insider Constance Baroudel bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9,162 ($116.48) per share, for a total transaction of £27,486 ($34,942.79). Also, insider Nicholas John Anderson acquired 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,911 ($113.29) per share, for a total transaction of £99,981.42 ($127,105.80). 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

